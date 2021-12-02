Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 633 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94.

