Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,257,000 after purchasing an additional 605,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,879 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $69.82 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

