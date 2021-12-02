Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 308,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 56,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG opened at $131.93 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

