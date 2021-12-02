Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Science Applications International Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $7.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.75.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAIC. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $82.69 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

