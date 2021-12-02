Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: CSR) recently:

11/23/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

11/22/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

11/17/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

11/16/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

10/29/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

10/5/2021 – Investors Real Estate Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.17. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $108.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

