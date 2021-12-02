Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cognition Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55).

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

In other Cognition Therapeutics news, Director Peggy Wallace bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.