ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider James Hollingshead Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total transaction of $616,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $634,440.00.

On Friday, October 1st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00.

RMD opened at $253.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after acquiring an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

