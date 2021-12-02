Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $492.44

Restore plc (LON:RST) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 492.44 ($6.43) and traded as high as GBX 494 ($6.45). Restore shares last traded at GBX 489 ($6.39), with a volume of 144,669 shares traded.

RST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £660.27 million and a PE ratio of 87.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 491.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 457.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

