Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO Acquires $516,000.00 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO Mark J. Foley purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

