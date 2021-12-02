Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO Acquires $516,000.00 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO Mark J. Foley purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revance Therapeutics Company Profile
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
