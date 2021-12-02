Reviewing Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY) & Its Competitors

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Formula Systems (1985) to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.22% 4.55% 2.00% Formula Systems (1985) Competitors -3.09% -4.21% 6.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Formula Systems (1985) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula Systems (1985) Competitors 331 1445 2346 76 2.52

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 12.49%. Given Formula Systems (1985)’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Formula Systems (1985) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $1.93 billion $46.78 million 36.54 Formula Systems (1985) Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 24.67

Formula Systems (1985)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Formula Systems (1985). Formula Systems (1985) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Formula Systems (1985) pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Formula Systems (1985) pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 31.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Formula Systems (1985) has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Formula Systems (1985) lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985)’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) competitors beat Formula Systems (1985) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

