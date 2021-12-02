Reviewing Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -5,675.00% -78.81% -43.22% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Motus GI and Medifocus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motus GI presently has a consensus price target of $1.85, indicating a potential upside of 309.11%.

Volatility & Risk

Motus GI has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 5.16, indicating that its share price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and Medifocus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $100,000.00 218.31 -$19.26 million ($0.57) -0.79 Medifocus $2.77 million N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Medifocus has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI.

Summary

Medifocus beats Motus GI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

