Reviewing National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) & iHuman (NYSE:IH)

National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National American University and iHuman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University $37.26 million 0.06 -$25.09 million N/A N/A iHuman $81.52 million 2.69 -$5.74 million ($0.11) -37.36

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than National American University.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of National American University shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National American University and iHuman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University 0 0 0 0 N/A iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

iHuman has a consensus price target of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 535.04%. Given iHuman’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than National American University.

Profitability

This table compares National American University and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University N/A N/A N/A iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92%

Summary

iHuman beats National American University on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

National American University Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education and development of real estate. It operates through the NAU and Other segments. The NAU segment contains the revenues and expenses associated with the university operations. The Other segment involves in the real estate services. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

