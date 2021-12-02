Reviewing ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies and GSE Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 0 19 0 3.00 GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $83.39, suggesting a potential upside of 40.55%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and GSE Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million 48.80 -$9.10 million $0.06 989.00 GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.46 -$10.54 million $0.53 2.40

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than GSE Systems. GSE Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies -0.39% 9.58% 3.15% GSE Systems 20.37% -0.29% -0.11%

Risk & Volatility

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats GSE Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

