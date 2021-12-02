ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.01. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares during the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

