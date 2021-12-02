REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.74 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Shares of REX stock opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a market cap of $590.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.