REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.74 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.
Shares of REX stock opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a market cap of $590.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
