RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total transaction of $29,311,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 556,634 shares of company stock valued at $186,287,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $306.28 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $300.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

