RFG Advisory LLC Has $748,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 90.4% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 73,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 35,018 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,415.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 706.2% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 91,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

