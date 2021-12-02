RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 6,960 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $36.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.