RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 790 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $56,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

