RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $354,644,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 29.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after buying an additional 643,304 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK opened at $249.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.29. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,938 shares of company stock worth $1,716,498 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

