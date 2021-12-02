RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $599.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $661.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.65. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 550.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

