Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in November

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.