Richard Amos Purchases 250,000 Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Stock

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) insider Richard Amos acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £47,500 ($62,059.05).

Shares of THRU stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.74. Thruvision Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.35).

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

