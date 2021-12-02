RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.370 EPS.

RNG stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.82. The stock had a trading volume of 45,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $198.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.90.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,607,906.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,549 shares of company stock worth $19,903,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

