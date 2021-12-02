Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,042.31 ($65.88).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,675.50 ($61.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £75.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,697.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,426.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.