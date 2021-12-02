RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,300 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 817,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:RIV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 47 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,155. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 16,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $278,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 26.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

