RLX Technology (RLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. RLX Technology has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RLX Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 359.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 380.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 62,932 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

