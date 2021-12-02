Robert W. Baird Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

SPLK stock opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.57. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

