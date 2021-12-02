Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

