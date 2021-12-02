Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Reaches $5.02 on Major Exchanges

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.96 million and $765,219.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00008891 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

