Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,742 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,497,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,607,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WWW shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,309 shares of company stock worth $1,153,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

