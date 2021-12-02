Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €50.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVT. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Evotec in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

EVT opened at €41.28 ($46.91) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.94. Evotec has a 12 month low of €25.82 ($29.34) and a 12 month high of €45.83 ($52.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €41.71 and a 200 day moving average of €39.48.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

