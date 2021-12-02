Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €81.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €81.00 ($92.05) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.00 ($84.09).

The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.63. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €56.94 ($64.70) and a 1-year high of €73.36 ($83.36).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

