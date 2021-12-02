Royal Bank of Canada Buys Shares of 21,443 Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,210,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth about $166,000.

NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

