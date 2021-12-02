Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Lowered to C$146.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.98.

NYSE:RY traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,572. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $79.82 and a twelve month high of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,281.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

