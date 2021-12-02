Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.36. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

