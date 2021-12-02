Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Short Interest Update

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RYFL remained flat at $$20.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57. Royal Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

About Royal Financial

Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

