Royal Harbor Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Oracle by 39,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,111,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.67. The company had a trading volume of 63,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

