Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,254 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in NRG Energy by 277.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 525,454 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after purchasing an additional 479,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 456,737 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.07. 23,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

