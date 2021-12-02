Royal Harbor Partners LLC Raises Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 1.9% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after buying an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB traded up $25.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $701.05. 2,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,693. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $337.83 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $707.64 and a 200 day moving average of $619.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

