Rubic Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rubic has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Rubic has a total market cap of $30.80 million and $885,268.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00063315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00095125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.63 or 0.08000085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,342.32 or 1.00351825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

