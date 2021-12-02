Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

SFSHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

SFSHF opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. Safestore has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.79.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

