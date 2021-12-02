Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €155.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €155.00 ($176.14) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €128.58 ($146.12).

Get Safran alerts:

Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($104.95). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.