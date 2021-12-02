Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $363.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $366.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.93.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $316.15 on Monday. Saia has a 12 month low of $171.16 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.31 and a 200-day moving average of $250.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Saia by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Saia by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Saia by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,614,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

