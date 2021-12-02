SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,924 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,548 shares of company stock worth $3,537,177 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SAIL opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.