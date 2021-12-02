salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) released its earnings results on Monday. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $33.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.50. 30,652,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,680. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $359.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

