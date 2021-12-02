salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $33.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.50. 30,652,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,680. The firm has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.61. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

