Sanchez Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 4.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 90,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 138,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 113,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $$45.27 during trading on Thursday. 22,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,554. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.