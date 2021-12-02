Sanofi’s (SNYNF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNYNF opened at $95.90 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $88.75 and a 1 year high of $112.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.13.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

