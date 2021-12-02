Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives $776.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $776.00.

SARTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $776.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SARTF stock traded down $18.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.20. 82 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $359.05 and a fifty-two week high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $652.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.53.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.